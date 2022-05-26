Police roundup for May 24-26

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 24-26:

Autum Bramblet, 40, 142 Dogwood Drive, Bainbridge, GA, failure to appear (giving false name to law enforcement officer).

Alexis Poke, 26, 6143 U.S. Highway 90, Marianna, hold for Okaloosa County.

Malachi Collazo, 20, 324A Liberia St., Chattahoochee, retail theft.

Thomas Valle, 55, 2965 West Manor Drive, Marianna, burglary to a structure or conveyance with assault or battery.

Brad Richcreek, 44, 2120 Hill Road, Eagleville, TN, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Elvin Pineda-Cabrera, 38,1193 SE October Road, Lake City, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Rodell Pete, 33, 2918 Eva Mae St., Marianna, trespass property other than structure or conveyance, resisting officer without violence.

Tauris Hill, 45, 834 Lincoln Drive, Chattahoochee, hold for St. Lucie County.

Kristopher Sadler, 37, 8000 Church St., Sneads, violation of conditional release.

Jeremy Bundy, 31, 2184 Sand Ridge Church Road, Sneads, violation of state probation.

Shawn Williams, 36, 5356 Suncrest Road, Marianna, hold for Washington County.

Arland Andreasen, 70, 3519 Caverns Road, Marianna, sexual battery-two counts, unlawful sexual activity with certain minors (two counts).

Chasen Pittman, 25, 2871 U.S. Highway 90, Cottondale, battery on a victim 65 years of age or older, criminal mischief, aggravated battery (domestic violence), threats to law enforcement, resisting officer with violence.

Jeremy Thompson, 41, 4901 Bevis Road, Greenwood, failure to appear.

Deandre Bryant, 30, 5845 Will Drive, Marianna, violation of county probation.

Justin Butler, 21, 1952 Jewel Road, Alford, exposure of sexual organs.

Albert Brincefield, 41, 548 East Bradford Road, Tallahassee, breach of peace/disorderly conduct.

Thomas Bell, 19, 4158 Evelyn St., Marianna, violation of state probation.

Lamar Washington, 52, 4083 Edgewood Drive, Marianna, retail theft, resisting officer without violence.

Anastasia Gilley, 18, 3119 Mill Road, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).

JAIL POPULATION: 227