Police roundup for May 27-30

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the reporting period of May 27-30:
Jerald Dorsett, 36, 1421 SW 27th Ave., Ocala, non child support, hold for Broward County.
Earnest Cousins, 26, 1769 Alabama St., Alford, fugitive from justice (Coweta County, Georgia).
Tira Brown, 50, 5490 College Drive (Apt. 30), Graceville, child abuse.
Ashley Wise, 34, 121 Seminole Dr., Marianna, violation of state probation.
Giselle Sukanec, 34, 1001 White Ave., Graceville, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Mathias Castro, 64, 4391 Pearl St., Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
Frank Stone, 55, 2501 Lakeside Dr., Alford, grand theft (motor vehicle).
Victoria Aikens, 45, 5047 Concord Road, Bascom, DUI.
Christopher Rabon, 47, 3051 Salem Church Road, Sneads, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Miller, 44, 1969 Hope School Drive, Marianna, resisting arrest with violence, tag attached not assigned, violation of probation, hold for Calhoun County.
Tyrone Godfrey, 36, 4066 Carefree Road, Sneads, failure to appear (petit theft).
JAIL POPULATION: 209