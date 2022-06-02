Police roundup for May 30-June 2

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 30-June 2:
David Warden, 18, 2089 State Road 73, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
Kimberly Munguia, 25, 9513 Independent St., Tulsa, OK, operating motor vehicle without license.
Christopher Showman, 37, 2849 Davey St., Marianna, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Laquista Dixon, 31, 2915 Orange St., Marianna, trespassing occupied structure or conveyance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melenie Pollock, 47, 5596 East Fort Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Kam’rine Saffold, 20, 4421 Logger Lane, Marianna, battery.
Stephen Adams, 39, 2118 Fairview Road, Marianna, failure to redeliver hired or leased property, petit theft.
Michael Cureton, 49, 1012 Woodland Drive, Dothan, AL, violation of state probation.
Michael Garner, 37, 4751 Mellowview Road, Marianna, violation of state probation, non-payment of child support (two counts).
Kenyanna Brown, 26, 5851 Hartsfield Road, Greenwood, hold for Pasco County.
William Anderson, 44, 5715 Banner Road, Malone, hold for Calhoun County.
Temeka Brunson, 37, 5565 Prairieview Road, Greenwood, failure to appear (petit theft).
George Konicoff, 37, 5252 Evans Lane, Malone, violation of state probation.
Larry Sconiers, 57, 4908 Dogwood Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Jenny Rowan, 31, 58 Carrot Drive, Adel, GA, hold for Bay County.
Jeremiah Brunson, 44, 416 Front St., Century, fugitive from justice.
Broward Peoples, 63, 1006 North State St., Bonifay, aggravated stalking.
Jared McQueen, 42, 5069 Damascus Church Road, Graceville, criminal mischief, exposure of sexual organs.
Mark Wilson, 63, 1028 Sadorus Ave., Alford, resisting arrest with violence.
Joshua Crawford, 35, 1654 Sand Basin Road, Grand Ridge, uttering forged bills.
Randy Tracy, 30, 6925 Oak St., Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Lillian Lenderman, 25, 3457 Flat Road, Greenwood, violation of court order, contempt of court.
Morris Henderson, 47, 6667 Brushy Pond Road, Grand Ridge, battery (domestic violence).
JAIL POPULATION: 216