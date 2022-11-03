Police roundup for Nov. 1-3

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 1-3:
James Grimsley, 65, 5730 Anster Road, Greenwood, driving while license suspended - knowingly, fugitive from justice.
Jerry Bodie, 46, 5445 Brown St., Graceville, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Mitchell Hodges, 44, 2627 Heavenly Drive, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked by habitual traffic offender.
Ishmeal Grant, 36, 19363 SE VL Grant Road, Blountstown, driving while license suspended-knowingly, hold for Calhoun County.
Jesse Price, 42, 6417 Durham Road, Marianna, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Troy Summers, 34, 5036 Fort Road, Greenwood, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill (seven counts).
Ryan Connor, 34, 2181 Warren Circle, Grand Ridge, fail to redeliver hired/leased property.
Joseph Racaniello, 29, 4668 Evans Lane, Malone, trafficking methamphetamine.
Thomas Fields, 45, 5747 Timberlane Road, Bascom, lewd and lascivious molestation.
Mario Mitchell, 32, 1628 Main St. NE, Rockdale, GA, failure to appear.
JAIL POPULATION: 187