Police roundup for Nov. 11-14

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 11-14:

Alicia Cooper, 35, 5959 Hansford Road, Marianna, violation of state probation - two counts, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false name to law enforcement officer.

Scotty Williams, 43, 3791 State Road 69, Greenwood, disorderly conduct, resisting without violence.

Temeka Brunson, 37, 5565 Prairieview Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.

Stephen Gay, 24, 2462 Felix St., Alford, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, violation of state probation, possession of prescription medication.

Trent Smith, 21, 1608 Open Creek Road, Bonifay, violation of state probation.

Simiria Bell, 34, 5152 Gold Drive, Marianna, fugitive from justice.

JAIL POPULATION: 190

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
