Police roundup for Nov. 15-17

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 15-17:

Destiny Manderson, 48, 2923 Sunset Drive, Marianna, violation of county probation.

Destiny Lewis, 23, 195 Ready Road, Dothan, AL, principal in the first degree - robbery, principal in the first degree - false imprisonment, principal in the first degree - tampering with victim, principal in the first degree - battery.

Danny Pelham, 58, 217A Highway 73, Marianna, resist officer without violence.

Patty Duncan, 44, 8055 Joseph St., Sneads, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband, possession of methamphetamine.

Jacob McKinney, 29, 1514 Buckskin Road, Marianna, driving under the influence.

Amy Baker, 50, 5523 Browntown Road, Graceville, hold for Holmes County.

JAIL POPULATION: 195