Police roundup for Nov. 18-21

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 18-21:
Joshua Kruszwicki, 42, 2803 Penn Ave., Marianna, violation of county probation.
Justin Arnold, 39, 6877 Stephens St., Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Brandy Miller, 35, 116 Leisurely Ave., Satsuma, violation of state probation.
Taylor Edge, 31, 8069 Eugenia St., Sneads, violation of state probation.
Devonte Holden, 29, 3700 Bright Prospect Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended - knowingly.
Russell Harris, 61, 3174 Syracuse Lane, Marianna, hold for Washington County.
Claude Ballard III, 36, 2443 Elm Drive, Columbus, GA, fleeing and attempting to elude, battery on law enforcement officer, felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence.
Brian Edenfield, 42, 6934 Burke St., Grand Ridge, battery - domestic violence.
Donald Fenton, 71, 6593 Grande Oak Loop, Grand Ridge, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent.
Everth Reyes, 22, 889 Terrace Lane, Lawrenceville, GA, operating motor vehicle without license.
Teddi Claybough, 40, 4281 Cedar Lane, Marianna, petit theft - retail.
Edward Brown Jr., 23, 6840 SE 221 St., Hawthorne, failure to appear (no driver’s license).
JAIL POPULATION: 189