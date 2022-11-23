Police roundup for Nov. 22-23

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 22-23:
Jerath Hicks, 32, 2090 Gorrie Ave., Sneads, non-payment of child support.
Nicholas Earhart, 21, 4546 Riverbend Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Jerry Franklin, 41, 7754 Howell Road, Sneads, violation of state probation.
Alex Martin, 18, 4065 McCrary Drive, Marianna, computer pornography prohibited usage.
Savanna Price, 23, 6417 Durham Road, Marianna, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JAIL POPULATION: 175