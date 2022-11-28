Police roundup for Nov. 23-28

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 23-28:
Jerry Franklin, 41, 7754 Howell Road, Sneads, violation of state probation.
Alex Martin, 18, 4065 McCrary Drive, Marianna, computer pornography prohibited computer usage.
Savanna Price, 23, 6417 Durham Road, Marianna, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Reed, 35, 2856 NW 14th St., Fort Lauderdale, fugitive from justice (Tarrant County, Texas).
Steven Smith, 39, 748 Fairview Road, Marianna, battery - domestic violence, disorderly intoxication, possession of controlled substance without prescription - two counts, possession of prescription medication without a prescription.
Sarah Moor, 46, 6936 Broadway St., Grand Ridge, petit theft - retail.
Renardo Mathis, 41, 27100 NE Eads Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended - habitual.
Jeffrey Lane, 38, 4491 Highway 77, Graceville, domestic violence - battery by strangulation, false imprisonment (domestic violence).
Shawn Williams, 37, 5356 Suncrest Road, Marianna, possession of a controlled substance.
Antonio McLeroy, 38, 3855 Highway 69, Greenwood, resisting without violence, falsely identifying, retail theft.
Rebecca Cosby, 38, 392 Clear Lake Road, Newton, GA, possession of controlled substance.
David Hammonds, 35, 2222 East 17 Street, Panama City, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.
Morris Henderson, 47, 2873 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, hold for Palm Beach County.
Melanie Polston, 44, 4980 Heisler Road, Graceville, hold for Washington County, battery on law enforcement officer, resisting without violence.
John Merrifield, 34, 5851 Snowhill Road, Malone, aggravated assault with deadly weapon - domestic violence.
Stephen Gay, 24, 2462 Felix St., Alford, violation of state probation.
Sherry Hawkins, 62, 427 McKinney Lane, Alford, trespass property not structure/conveyance.
Eric Greene, 52, 1972 Lockey Drive, Sneads, violation of state probation.
Frank Stone, 56, 2501 Lakeside Drive, Alford, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.
Kevin Taylor, 43, 1561 Egg and Butter Road, Ochlocknee, GA, possession of methamphetamine.
Vincent Chisholm, 33, 1988 Jackson Ave., Sneads, battery (domestic violence).
Amanda Hamilton, 38, 2486 Fairview Road, Marianna, hold for Washington County.
JAIL POPULATION: 184