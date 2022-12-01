Police roundup for Nov. 29-Dec. 1

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 29-Dec. 1:
Elian Reyes, 21, 2926 Browder St., Gulf Breeze, violation of state probation.
Joseph Cappuccio, 33, 1429 Callaway St., Tallahassee, misuse of emergency services.
Kevin Watson, 41, 6747 Landover, Tallahassee, violation of state probation.
Ashante Moore, 26, 4052 Carefree Road, Sneads, petit theft - first degree.
Tahkeem Johnson, 20, 4052 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Alphonso Ellison, 32, 531 Edwards Road, Quincy, failure to appear (criminal mischief/petit theft).
People are also reading…
Fatimah Borders, 42, 144 Donnie Mae Drive, Dothan, AL, violation of state probation.
Michael Poulson, 39, 919 Sanders Lane, Springfield, failure to appear.
Teddi Claybaugh, 40, 4281 Cedar St., Marianna, petit theft.
Treivarius Johnson, 20, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of a firearm.
Lucas Morris, 41, 1342 Fairview Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Laron Holland, 37, 2186 Fairview Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Brian Rhodes, 48, 22320 Rodger Lane, Cottondale, petit theft.
Brandon McIntyre, 33, 7883 Seminole St., Sneads, battery (domestic violence).
Teri Morris, 45, 5165 Oakland Circle, Greenwood, possession of meth, hold for Bay County.
Tronny Knapp, 40, 336 S Palmetto Ave, Daytona Beach, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rodnesha Graham, 25, 1863 Wells Road, Orange Park, hold for Flagler County.
JAIL POPULATION: 193