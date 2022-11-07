Police roundup for Nov. 4-7

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Nov. 4-7:

John Culler, 53, 48469 Foy Cem Road, Ponchatoula, LA, possession of counterfeit/fictitious motor vehicle registration.

Jody Clemons, 48, 2164 Sterling Cove Boulevard, Panama City, violation of state probation.

Christi Ward, 48, 1985 Hope School Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation, introduce into detention facility.

Kavorisi Bolden, 20, 5503 Hallowed Halls, Virginia Beach, VA, burglary to structure with battery, violation of no-contact order, possession of controlled substance - under 20 grams.

Christine Mears, 55, 2255 Bethlehem Road, Cottondale, petit theft - retail, resisting officer without violence.

Laurie Messner, 56, 5942 Gardenview Road, Cottondale, battery (domestic violence).

Tony Sorey, 45, 8723 Del Rey Court (Apt. 4F), Tampa, possession of Fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking Fentanyl.

Stacey Hall, 48, 80A North Central Ave., Blakely, GA, attach tag/sticker not assigned or legally transferred, failure to register vehicle.

Andrew Driggers, 20, 5800 Prairieview Road, Greenwood, trespass unoccupied structure or conveyance.

Helen Godwin, 56, 4176 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, failure to appear (truancy).

Travis Allen, 39, 10135 NW Ramsey Road, Bristol, violation of state probation.

Gary Jackson, 19, 500 Barack Obama Boulevard, Quincy, battery, disorderly conduct, disturbing school function.

Fredrick Ricks, 31, 44 Williams Lane, Quincy, non-payment of child support.

Malcolm Snowden, 32, 20830 NE Reeder Drive, Blountstown, violation of state probation.

Curtis Adams, 63, 6670 Rainbow Road, Grand Ridge, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamesse Williams, 25, 1420 Melvin St., Tallahassee, felony criminal mischief, burglary of dwelling.

Nicholas Brown, 33, address not provided, exposure of sexual organs (two counts).

Nicholas Bellamy, 42, address not provided, possession of methamphetamine, violation of state probation.

JAIL POPULATION: 185