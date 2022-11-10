Police roundup for Nov. 8-10

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 8-10:

Ricky Ricks, 58, 7686 Edna Lane, Sneads, violation of state probation.

Trey Ferguson, 37, 4052 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, hold for Bay County.

Christopher Dyvig, 36, 2568 Schmitdt Lane, Chipley, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Rachel Routt, 22, 3088 Kynesville Road, Cottondale, possession of cocaine.

Vincent Durden, 19, 23326 NW County Road 275, Altha, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, petit theft.

Oswaldo Hernandez, 27, address unknown, hold for Lee County.

Reginald Leslie, 48, 4480 Marion St., Marianna, resisting officer without violence, flee/elude from a marked vehicle with lights/siren.

Molly Jarrett, 19, 471 Beck Road, Pansy, AL, principal to first-degree robbery, principal to first-degree false imprisonment, principal to first-degree tampering with victim, principal to first-degree battery.

Cody Jordan, 22, 471 Beck Road, Pansy, AL, robbery, false imprisonment, tampering with victim, battery.

Charles Nelson, 35, 2935 Gardenview Road, Cottondale, hold for Bay County.

Steven Webster, 56, 3330 Highgate Hills Drive, Duluth, GA, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking GHB, sell-amphetamine, possession of controlled substance without a prescription - three counts, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Thomason, 38, 4224 Pooser Road, Marianna, burglary of unoccupied dwelling, grand theft.

Michael Hodges, 62, 2627 Heavenly Drive, Marianna, burglary of unoccupied dwelling, grand theft.

Keontre Saford, 20, 5788 Belaire Drive, Greenwood, concealed firearm, resist officer without violence.

Tavaris Turner, 33, 123 White Drive, Tallahassee, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.

Verralyn Hatch, 76, 3070 Claudia Lane, Marianna, driving under the influence.

Zaquavious Robinson, 20, 456 North Butler St., Camilla, GA, possession of marijuana - less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false name to law enforcement officer.

Henry Ward Jr., 29, 4690B Dudley Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked - habitual.

Phillippe Davison, 41, 6241 Village Ave., Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.

Clay Alday, 35, 4523 Cook Road, Marianna, aggravated assault (domestic violence).

Mark Hall, 66, 5328 Willis Road, Greenwood, shooting/throwing missiles into occupied dwelling-three counts, aggravated assault (domestic violence) - three counts, child abuse.

Devonta Ross, 29, 7463 West Grover Boulevard, Homosassa, fleeing and attempting to elude, operating a motor vehicle without license, hold for Calhoun County.

JAIL POPULATION: 193