Police roundup for Oct. 11-13

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail diuring the latest available reporting period, Oct. 11-13:

Skyler Anderson, 32, 23 Macon St., Quincy, violation of state probation, hold for Gadsden County.

Trayvon Johnson, 23, 3116 Union Hill Road, Marianna, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge firearm in public, violation of state probation.

Ashley Horton, 37, 7244 Georgia Highway 374, Donalsonville, GA, failure to appear.

Taylor Barnhill, 30, 2238 Ray Ave., Grand Ridge, battery - simple.

Troy Penick, 46, address unknown, fugitive from justice.

Bryan Lipford, 38, 1105 Highway 73, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Bradley Williams, 28, 3136 Aycock Road, Cottondale, grand theft.

Arthur Kelly, 39, 1268 Spivey Road, Grand Ridge, assault (domestic violence), breach of peace.

Christina Riley, 51, 5714 Nubbin Ridge Road, Greenwood, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Adolph Sutton Jr., 61, 5364 11th St., Malone, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving unregistered vehicle.

Roger Riley, 54, 5714 Nubbin Ridge Road, Greenwood, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment, possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Michael Hamm Jr., 39, 3773 Slow Easy Lane, Marianna, hold for Hillsborough County.

Damion Amstead, 31, 5266 Old U.S. Road, Marianna, petit theft - retail.

Anne Pierce, 52, 3176 Parrish St., Cottondale, trespassing.

Christopher Dickens, 43, 5437 11th St., Malone, violation of state probation.

Cesia Santacruz, 24, 2036 Sikes Ave., Sneads, battery (domestic violence).

JAIL POPULATION: 183