Police roundup for Oct. 14-17

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 14-17:

Justin Ritter, 39, 4280 Kelson Ave., Marianna, battery (domestic), harass victim by depriving the use of 911.

Julie Schwarzback, 52, 3368 Bevia Road, Marianna, petit theft - more than $100, less than $750.

Marie Labit, 36, 4105 Bunny Trail Road, Marianna, grand theft.

Clifford Canty, 28, 2009 Creekwood Drive, Marianna, battery (domestic).

Charles Ford, 30, 4485 Jackson St., Cottondale, grand theft motor vehicle, fugitive from justice.

Johnny Dennis Jr., 35, 4457 Farm Road, Marianna, hold for Gadsden Co., non-payment of child support.

Richard Coulliette, 51, 1861 Destiny Lane, Marianna, intent threat to do violence, criminal mischief.

Steven Ramsey Jr., 32, address unknown, burglary to conveyance, theft from vehicle - property other than vehicle, loitering or prowling, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug, possession/use of drug paraphernalia.

John Church, 49, 3474 Caverns Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Miranda Kenner, 42, 11908 Ferndale St., Fountain, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin Stuart, 51, 6311 Blue Springs Road, Greenwood, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Marke Sims, 23, 5560 Fort Road, Greenwood, concealed weapon.

Diquan Long, 27, 2973 Russ St., Marianna, grand theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth with intent to sell.

Niyheem Sims, 23, 5560 Fort Road, Greenwood, concealed weapon.

Chelsey Ray, 33, 218 U.S. 231, Cottondale, trespass after warning, possession of methamphetamine.

Clinton Corbett, 48, 4170 Applewhite St., Greenwood, fugitive from justice.

JAIL POPULATION: 177