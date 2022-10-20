Police roundup for Oct. 18-20

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 18-20:
Brandi Miller, 55,19898 NW Standing Oaks, Altha, possession of methamphetamine.
Demetrius Blount, 32, 4823 Temple Heights, Tampa, fraudulent use of a credit card, non-payment of child support.
Morris White, 30, 5555 Klondike Road, Malone, violation of state probation.
Bucanan Boggs, 21, 5605 Dozier Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
William McAlpin, 49, 7984 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, failure to appear (domestic battery).
Charles Zweydoff, 32, 2810 Fortner St. (G43), Dothan, AL, violation of state probation.
Jordan Keith, 25, 6937 Birchwood Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Manuel Perez Bracamonte, 23, 7111 17th St. North, Bessemer, AL, no driver’s license.
Callie Keen, 36, 923 NE 592nd St., Old Town, violation of state probation.
Robin Yates, 34, 3028 Zion St., Cottondale, non-payment of child support.
Kyle Hodges, 32, 6921 Burke St., Grand Ridge, trespass after warning.
Alanna Williams, 31, 4410 Putnam St., Marianna, hold for Calhoun County.
Silvio Martinez, 39, 5543 Willis Road, Greenwood, non-payment of child support.
JAIL POPULATION: 180