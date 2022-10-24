Police roundup for Oct. 21-24

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 21-24:
Eli Hager, 27, 2457 Sapp Road (Lot 4), Cottondale, sentenced.
Allison Miranda, 29, 5850 Black Road, Marianna, public assistance fraud.
Todd Massengale, 32, 7730 U.S. Highway 90, Sneads, battery (domestic).
Lance Sellers, 30, 4952 Rocky Creek Road, Marianna, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance (THC), non-payment of child support.
Devon Hayden, 22, 9 Trillium Crcle, Dothan, AL, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, false imprisonment.
Shawnest Ivey, 41, 4663 Dudley Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Connith Harris, 48, 2050 Holland Ave., Sneads, violation of state probation.
Daniel Lipford, 47, 5010 Johnson Lane, Marianna, non-payment of child support.
Jevore Smitty, 22, 2764 Brightwell Ave., Marianna, felony battery.
Lajarious Cooper, 30, 209 Foxworth Court, Dothan, AL, hold for Leon County.
JAIL POPULATION: 176