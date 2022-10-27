Police roundup for Oct. 25-27

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 25-27:
Lauren Trim, 22, 1202 Saunders Ave., Graceville, hold for Holmes County.
Kevin Christen, 29, 7820 Seminole Road, Sneads, fleeing and eluding law enforcement officer with no regard to the safety of persons or property, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by felon.
Twena Johnson, 40, 5423 U.S. 90, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Jessie Holley, 75, 2652 Alexsam Drive, Marianna, violation of county probation.
Tamara West, 40, 4268 Woodville Road, Milton, driving under the influence.
Shon Massey, 48, 6122 Boliva Lane, Marianna, driving while license permanently revoked.
Charles Faurot, 69, 3060 4th St., Marianna, driving while license suspended-knowingly.
Clyde Taylor, 47, 7237 Welcome Church Road, Sneads, possession of firearm by convicted felon-two counts, possession of ammunition by convicted felon.
Tronny Knapp, 40, 2837 Wynn St., Marianna, 40, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended-knowingly, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benjamin Nobles, 46, 2879 Magnolia Blossom Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Kip Berman, 59, 5962 Alliance Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Wesley Routh, 23, 4514 Sea Vista Court, Gulf Breeze, possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana-over 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of synthetic cannabinoid with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic cannabinoid with intent to sell, possession of mushrooms (hallucinogen), possession of mushrooms (hallucinogen) with intent to sell, possession of mushrooms (hallucinogen) with intent to distribute, possession of DMT (hallucinogen) with intent to sell, possession of DMT (hallucinogen)with intent to distribute, possession of LSD, possession of LSD (hallucinogen) with intent to sell, possession of LSD (hallucinogen) with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA (hallucinogen), possession of MDMA (hallucinogen) with intent to sell, possession of MDMA (hallucinogen) with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of Ketamine with intent to sell, possession of Ketamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JAIL POPULATION: 181