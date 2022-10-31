Police roundup for Oct. 28-31

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 28-31:

Bridgett Franklin, 36, 6186 Torra Lane, Greenwood, driving while license suspended or revoked—knowingly.

Jerome Evans, 37, 6402 11th Ave. South, St. Petersburg, trafficking in phenethylamines.

Allen Smith, 32, 6976 Florida St., Grand Ridge, hold for Calhoun County.

Keyandre Batson, 29, 2919 Emerson Ave. South, St. Petersburg, non-payment of child support.

Ashley Wright, 24, 2197 Mohawk Trail, Sneads, violation of state probation.

Tatyanna James, 23, 17762 NE Charlie Johns St., 23, Blountstown, violation of state probation.

Louis Turner, 33, 25335 Carrol Drive, Marianna, driving without a valid license.

Thomas Davis, 45, 2867 Buttercup Lane, Cottondale, awaiting transport to Department of Corrections.

John Rivas, 38, 546 Cinnamon Drive, Marianna, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Cynthia Brewer, 57, 916 Morgan Ave., Chattahoochee, assault/battery on person 65 years of age or older.

Brandon Tucker, 23, P.O. Box 35263, Panama City, grand theft greater than $750, less than $5,000.

Jamel Johnson Jr., 25, 4284 Woodbriar Drive, Marianna, no driver’s license.

Marci Clark, 39, 4470 Highway 71, Greenwood, hold for Washington County.

Karionda Wilkerson, 28, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, burglary to structure—unarmed, battery—domestic.

Joseph Goodman, 33, 1886 Sixth Ave., Chipley, possession of weapon/ammo by convicted felon, violation of state probation, leaving scene of crash involving damage to property.

Torri Hill, 46, 4323 Woodberry Road, Marianna, non-payment of child support.

Sarai Torres, 45, 3676 Little Zion Road, Sneads, attempted felony murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling.

JAIL POPULATION: 186