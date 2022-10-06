Police roundup for Oct. 4-6

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 4-6:

Jessica Fry, 34, 2946 Maridale Road, Marianna, driving under the influence.

Justin Fuller, 38, 15175 South State Ave., Middlefield, Ohio, disorderly intoxication.

Chaquisha Spears, 25, 2906 Orange St., Marianna, failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance).

Gary Dean, 48, 209 Parker St., Leesburg, hold for Broward County, non-payment of child support (two counts).

Raven McClure,30, 2559 El Bethel Church Road, Grand Ridge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Drew, 56, 2035 Caledonia St., Marianna, failure to appear (no motor vehicle registration), contempt of court.

Alexander Henderson, 27, 1440 Naftel Road, Grady, AL, violation of pre-trial intervention (possession of less than 20 grams marijuana).

Joel English, 32, 3223 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, battery (domestic violence), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lamarious Powell, 22, 8008 Railroad Lane, Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing and attempting to elude.

David Deese, 49, 1892 Mount Cello Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Larry Sloan, 34, 4303 Rifleman Trail, Greenwood, non-payment of child support.

David Hubbard-Knox, 32, 4930 Hasty Pond Road, Marianna, knowingly possessing suspended driver’s license, expired driver’s license-more than six months, resisting officer without violence.

Katrina Sides, 41, 2420 Mayberry Lane, Mariannaq, violation of state probation, hold for Washington County.

Emily Calloway, 21, 5170 Oakland Circle, Greenwood, child neglect without great bodily harm.

Ashley Dukette, 33, 4765 Glaze Lane, Marianna, no driver’s license, leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury.

Michael Thomas, 51, 2629 North Shell Road, Deland, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of state probation.

JAIL POPULATION: 196