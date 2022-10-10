Police roundup for Oct. 7-10

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 7-10:

Deonte McKnight, 29, 8012 Railroad Lane, Sneads, concealed weapon.

John Holland, 59, 4236 Cedar St., Marianna, battery—domestic.

Michael Moore, 51, 5847 Formosa Lane, Marianna, burglary, harassment/stalking.

James Williams, 56, 5988 Godfrey Road, Bascom, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Patrick Picardy, 47, 5589 Avery Road, Campbellton, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual, leaving the scene of accident with injuries, failure to register motor vehicle.

Heather Mchan, 55, 2476 Pine Lane, Altha, battery, battery on law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, disorderly conduct.

Taylor Blount, 29, 4727 Scenicview Drive, Marianna, possession of controlled substance without prescription (two counts), driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vickie Pelham, 60, 3335 Bumpnose Road, Marianna, disorderly intoxication.

Austin Kieffer, 26, 4347 South St., Marianna, failure to appear (battery—domestic violence).

Christopher Gary, 49, transient, aggravated assault.

Willie Smith, 29, 5182 NW Miller Road, Altha, hold for Liberty County.

JAIL POPULATION: 193