Police roundup for Sept. 13-15

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the available reporting period, Sept. 13-15:

Timothy Cook, 35, 1964 Willow Bend Court, Sneads, hold for Bay County.

Jeremy Mund, 33, 1913 Adolph Whitaker Road, Bonifay, hold for Washington County.

Lamar Washington, 52, 4083 Edgewood Drive, Marianna, felony battery (domestic battery by strangulation), sexual battery (rape), harass victim by depriving of the use of 911.

Daeshun Hilliard, 22, 8000 Railroad Lane, Sneads, aggravated assault with a firearm (domestic).

Michael Gilmore, 26, 174 Rock Hill Circle, Abbeville, AL, failure to appear, hold for Bay County.

Michael Sorey, 49, 2495 New Bethel Road, Campbellton, sexual battery by person in familial/custodial authority, grand theft motor vehicle.

Randy Southwell, 60, 4858 Midway Camp Road, Marianna, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of accident with property damage.

Calvin McCoy, 61, 733 Pine St., Hayneville, AL, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).

Tyrell Martin, 27, 15959 Tiger Bend Road 55, Baton Rouge, LA, carrying a concealed firearm without license.

Shon Massey, 48, 6122 Lane, Marianna, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest without violence.

Pierre Metcalf, 36, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest without violence, tampering with evidence.

JAIL POPULATION: 199