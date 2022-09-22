Police roundup for Sept. 16-22

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 16-22:

Eli Hager, 27, 2457 Sapp Road (Lot 4), Cottondale, battery—domestic violence.

Treykwashaun Highsmith, 20, 5733 Oscar Road, Greenwood, order to show cause PTI—resisting arrest, more than one driver’s license.

Derrick Harrell, 44, 826 Stone Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.

Keyshondro Francis, 33, 5736 Fort Road, Greenwood, order to show cause—Marchment Act.

William Budd, 38, 2332 Eldridge Road, Cottondale, hold for Hernando County.

George Dunaway, 43, 621 Wimbledon Drive, Dothan, AL, burglary of structure or conveyance, grand theft, felony criminal mischief.

Alissa Cherni, 41, 5090 Cheyenne Drive, Graceville, simple battery (domestic).

Michael Daniels, 44, 10027 Daybreak Drive, Hudson, possession of methamphetamine.

Raashan Kirkland, 25, 5445 Brown St., Graceville, neglect of a child causing great bodily harm.

Daisha Groomes, 29, 4052 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, neglect of a child causing great bodily harm.

Kenneth Redmon, 47, 776 Ashley Circle, Alford, domestic battery.

Tammy Redmon, 52, 6873 Shady Oak Lane, Grand Ridge, domestic battery.

Lavern Millisock, 30, 3029 Riverview Road, Marianna, battery (domestic)—two counts.

Arthur Gilley, 29, 6893 Birchwood Road, Grand Ridge, driving under the influence.

William Cox, 55, 22558 NW Lake McKenzie Boulevard, Altha, driving while license suspended/revoked—habitual.

Francisco Velazquez, 22, 5152 Yellow Pine Road, Montgomery, AL, operating motor vehicle without license.

Lavern Millisock, 3029 Riverview Road, Marianna, violation of conditional release (battery/domestic violence—two counts).

Yuniet Lee, 44, 5605 Summit Boulevard, West Palm Beach, trafficking of methamphetamine.

Carlos Rodriguez, 27, 5152 Yellow Pine Road, Montgomery, AL, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, trafficking of methamphetamine over 400 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana—over 20 grams.

Clifford Barber, 29, 4495 Damascus Hill Road, 29, 4495 Damascus Hill Road, Blakely, GA, failure to appear (worthless checks).

Stephen Griffey, 31, 2878 Flamingo Lane, Marianna, violation of conditional release (battery (domestic violence).

Jeremy Dickens, 34, 2755 Leland Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked—knowingly.

Robin Roberts, 52, 2441 Park Ave., Alford, battery on law enforcement officer, battery (domestic violence).

Logan Gruver, 28, 5759 Fort Road, Greenwood, hold for Leon County.

Shane Wentz, 52, 7206 Gilley Road, Sneads, driving under the influence with property damage.

Isaiah Dudley, 59, 1215 Sinai Road, criminal mischief, threats.

JAIL POPULATION: 184