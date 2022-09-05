Police roundup for Sept.2-5

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept.2-5:
Esa Smith, 48, 4340 Deering St., Marianna, non-payment of child support.
Pamela Vinson, 41, 4070 McCray Drive, Marianna, Petit theft - retail.
Theodore Black Jr., 43, 161603 SE Boyd St., Blountstown, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.
William Howell, 63, 2036 Gorrie Ave., Sneads, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.
Amber McNealy, 31, 3268 Old Greenwood Road, Marianna, failure to appear.
Jessie Wilson, 30, 1776 Harden Boulevard, Lakeland, introduction of contraband into state correctional facility, possession of suboxone, introduction of contraband/cellular phone.
Michael Hodges, 62, 2627 Heavenly Drive, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Terence Pittman, 47, 4202 Hickory Lane, Marianna, petit theft - two counts, possession of drug (meth), county detention facilities contraband.
Nelwyn Luman, 47, 6321 Stonefield Drive, Marianna, resisting arrest without violence, battery (domestic) - two counts.
JAIL POPULATION: 199