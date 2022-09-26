Police roundup for Sept. 23-26

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 23-26:

Eddie Rivera, 45, 129 Madonna Drive, Ft. Myers, trafficking of methamphetamine.

Jose Ortez, 33, 2 NW Racetrack Road, Ft. Walton Beach, failure to appear.

Shawn Blevins, 22, 15050 NW Ashley Shiver Road, Altha, sexual performance by a child, transmission of material harmful to minor, solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct using computer.

Earnest Wambles, 64, 7883 Seminole St., Sneads, violation of state probation.

Nia-Kavia Johnson, 20, 929 Albert St., Marianna, arson.

Kai-Alani Williams, 19, 317 West Main St., Chattahoochee, petit theft (retail).

Lillian Lenderman, 26, 3457 Flat Road, Greenwood, petit theft (retail).

Ty’Keyan Poole, 28, 5191 Marcus Drive, Greenwood, unlawful sexual activity with a person 16-17 years old by person 24 years of age or older, lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years old, resisting arrest without violence.

Dustin Brady, 27, 3425 Celestial Lane, Marianna, domestic battery by strangulation.

Shawntay Hicks, 36, 1825 Grand Isle Circle, Orlando, trafficking in methamphetamine.

Marlon Franklin, 41, 2807 Stephens Road, Grand Ridge, aggravated assault with a firearm with intent, aggravated child abuse, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm.

Dante Wiggins, 29, 98 Leary Circle, Ambrose, GA, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Angela Benjamin, 47, 3401 Memory Lane, Springhill, trafficking in cocaine.

Jason Fonsen, 42, 4388 Florence Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.

JAIL POPULATION: 181