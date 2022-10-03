Police roundup for Sept. 29-Oct. 3

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 29-Oct. 3:

Alan Funderburk, 24, 4216 Shamrock Road, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).

Dakota Jones, 30, 10712 County Road 97, Abbeville, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Alyssa Elmore, 26, 3033 Magnolia St., Marianna, trespass occupied structure or conveyance.

Jason Rudd, 20, 4501 Decatur St., Marianna, violation of conditional release.

Eric Bozeman, 41, 4375 Angela Drive, Marianna, touch or strike (battery).

Gwendolyn Kenly, 42, 4230 Bryan St., Greenwood, failure to register motor vehicle.

Tanner Cauley, 30, 4038 McCrary Drive, Marianna, possession of controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly, possession of cocaine, fleeing and attempting to elude, hold for Washington County.

Leslie Prescott, 34, 3325 Baxter Road, Bonifay, violation of state probation.

David Summerall, 44, 2272B Obert Road, Cottondale, aggravated assault domestic violence, battery domestic violence.

Samantha Bramblett, 28, 10057 NW Alfred Shelton Road, Altha, violation of state probation.

Bacarius Boykin, 26, 1944 Raines Ave., Sneads, possession of controlled substance (cocaine).

Terri Butler, 37, 20245 NW Gadston Spivey Road, Altha, violation of community control.

Shannon Twigg, 36, address unknown, violation of state probation.

John Johnson, 57, 616 McArthur Circle, Alford, hold for Bay County.

Shena Dawkins, 56, 3055 Flynn Road, Dothan, AL, driving under the influence.

Daniel McCloud, 70, 530 East 9th St., Panama City, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Justin Craig, 45, 1776 Carolina St., Alford, hold for Washington County.

Amber Montoya, 35, 7820 Lake Seminole Road, Sneads, burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief.

Arthur Smith, 44, 4229 Village Court, Marianna, aggravated flee/attempt to elude officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving scene with property damage.

Gary Powell, 40, 6782 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, failure to appear (two counts).

Kimberly Broxton, 53, 5381 Ellaville Road, Campbellton, violation of state probation.

Elijah Rodriguez, 27, 2956 Noland St., Marianna, violation of community control.

Antoin Spiller, 32, 4389 Comanche Lane, Marianna, violation of conditional release.

Belinda Jones, 39, 1760 Arizona St., Alford, violation of conditional release, introduction of contraband, possession of controlled substance.

Jordan Travis, 32, 822 Caro St., Chattahoochee, non-payment of child support.

JAIL POPULATION: 190