Police roundup for Sept. 6-8

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 6-8:

Nikki Tate, 42, 1555 Shiloh Church Loop, Graceville, grand theft motor vehicle, resisting without violence, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.

David Hartsfield, 35, 1584 Gulf Power Road, Sneads, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Smith, 36, 838 Faith Ave., Graceville, non-payment of child support.

Dennis Paulk, 57, 2829 Milton Ave., Marianna, violation of state probation.

Thomas Walker, 65, 26802 State Road 69, Altha, driving while license suspended or revoked - habitual, failure to register motor vehicle.

James Hare, 49, 7181 Gilley Road, Grand Ridge, grand theft, trespass other than structure or conveyance, violation of state probation.

Jason Pollock, 41, 6753 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, no driver’s license, possession of certain drugs without prescription, possession of firearm/concealed weapon by convicted felon.

James Hodges, 54, 2107 North Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, trafficking methamphetamine-over 14 grams, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rhonda Sherrod, 54, 5793 Friendship Church, Malone, battery.

JAIL POPULATION: 191