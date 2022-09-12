Police roundup for Sept. 9-12

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 9-12:
Morris Henderson, 47, 2873 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, failure to appear.
Stephen Davis, 37, 100 Webb Court, Sebring, violation of state probation.
Raven McClure, 30, 2559 El Bethel Church Road, Grand Ridge, hold for Calhoun County.
Amanda Heiting, 30, 4340 Deering St., Marianna, hold for Calhoun County.
Daniel Quincey, 26, 2559 El Bethel Church Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation, possession of methamphetamine.
Brian Beauchamp, 36, 11 East Brent St., Chattahoochee, sale of methamphetamine, sale of morphine.
Travis Green, 26, 7103 Turkey Run Lane, Grand Ridge, battery.
Tracy Walker, 43, 8290 U.S. Highway 90, Jakin, GA, violation of probation.
Joshua Carr, 39, 825 Shannon St., Tallahassee, hold for Leon and Wakulla counties.
Scotty Williams, 43, 3791 State Rod 69, Greenwood, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in controlled substance, operating motor vehicle without license, tampering with evidence, possession of controlled substance.
Tasha Moneyham, 41, 4977 NW Southside Drive, Altha, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.
Cody Clemmons, 37, 3462 Live Oak Lane, Marianna, domestic battery on person 65 or older.
Demetric Claiborne, 27, 3207 Gainer Road, Chipley, criminal mischief, violation of probation.
Abranda Ward, 45, 3206 Magnolia St., Cottondale, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antoin Spiller, 32, 4389 Comanche Lane, Marianna, battery - domestic violence.
JAIL POPULATION: 202