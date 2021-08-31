Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 28-31:
Aundray Williams, 49, 5858 Panda Lane, Bascom, driving while license suspended or revoked—habitual.
Rayford Goodwin, 38, 13735 Flamingo Ave., Fountain, violation of state probation.
Johnny Dennis Sr., 56, 5791 Fort Road, Greenwood, failure to appear (failure to register sex offender—two counts).
James Wiles, 30, 2565 Wheelock Way, Cottondale, battery by strangulation-domestic, resisting without violence.
Justin Kelly, 38, 3007 Kelly Drive, Cottondale, cultivation of marijuana.
James Goodwin, 66, 7146 U.S. Highway 90, Grand Ridge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine.
Joe Carnley, 34, 4355 Kelson Ave., Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle.
Joshua Jones, 37, 3624 U.S. Highway 90, Marianna, violation of county probation, non-payment of child support.
Jacob Dockery, 37, 4897 Damascus Church Road, Graceville, hold for Bay County.
Brandy Grooms, 43, 3705 Flora St., Houston, Texas, failure to appear.
Megan Attaway, 34, 17126 SW Charlie Johns St., Blountstown, failure to redeliver hired/leased property.
Terrivio Scott, 25, 1561 Blountstown St., Tallahassee, violation of conditional release.
Qualin Williams, 27, 5327 Destiny Lane, Bascom, hold for Washington County.
Travis Harvey, 37, 2883 Godfrey Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Timmy Lewis, 30, 1116 Sanders Ave., Graceville, driving with no driver’s license.
Ventura Brown, 33, 5950 Fort Road, Greenwood, aggravated battery—domestic.
JAIL POPULATION: 251