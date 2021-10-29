Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 27-29:
Joshua Davis, 21, 1701 River Road, Caryville, armed robbery, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, grand theft, hold for Washington County.
Ashlie Massey, 25, 3624 Highway 90 West (Apt. 1), Marianna, public assistance fraud (two counts).
Damiane Brewer, 42, 2610 East 26th Ave., Tampa, non-payment of child support.
Shamsiddin Abdul-Ghani, 54, 5110 Verner St., Bonifay, non-payment of child support.
Marques Johnson, 38, 2863 Pontiac Loop, Cottondale, non-payment of child support.
Jeremias Mataluna, 19, 5171 Lynch St., Marianna, no valid driver’s license.
Larry Jeter, 42, 4106 Howard Circle, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Nicholas Bellamy, 41, 3407 Open Lane, Cottondale, non-payment of child support, aggravated battery, possession of paraphernalia.
Anthony Edwards, 34, 703 Roosevelt Drive, Elba, AL, fraudulent use of credit card.
Aushea Williams, 31, 401 Ivy St., Palatka, battery on law enforcement officer (three counts).
Gregory Cannady, 37, 1113 Ochessee Landing Road, Grand Ridge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Herbert, 37, 2616A Springhill Road, Tallahassee, assault (domestic violence).
Anthony Simmons, 50, 2098 Athens Court, Marianna, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
James Christmas, 49, 3135 Sapp Road, Cottondale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Orange County.
JAIL POPULATION: 258