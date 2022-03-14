Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 12-14:
Tammy Dixon, 39, 4222 Woodberry Road, Marianna, trespass occupied structure or conveyance.
Caprina Bastian, 24, 2917 Sunset Drive, Marianna, petit theft—retail.
Deandrea Young, 33, 134 East 29th Ave., Tuscaloosa, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked, fugitive from justice (Tuscaloosa County, AL).
Jermaine Johnson, 37, 4847 Glendale Circle, Marianna, violation of conditional release (battery—domestic violence), failure to appear (battery—domestic violence), battery-domestic violence.
Juan Rodriguez, 38, 2056 Raines Ave., Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Joseph Hayman, 38, 2484 Dumajack Road, Chipley, possession of methamphetamine.
Paul Childress, 41, 2056 Stone Lane, Sneads, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice (Early County, GA).
James Lombardi, 41, 308 NW Haines Ave., Branford, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual, possession of methamphetamine.
JAIL POPULATION: 225