Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 24-26:
Lamar Livingston, 41, 1574 Ivy Lane, Sneads, sale of methamphetamine.
Willie Williams, 52, 1574 Ivy Lane, Sneads, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of oxycodone, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijauna.
Devin Hiresw, 25, 4450 Jackson St., Marianna, burglary with a weapon, petit theft, criminal mischief, hold for Bay County.
William Anderson, 42, 5715 Banner Road, Malone, fugitive from justice.
Susan Grammer, 42, 6456 Nada Drive, Grand Ridge, hold for U.S. Marshal’s Office.
Mathew Tores, 23, 5547 Sholts St., Naples, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams.
Jerome Benonis, 53, 10 Oak St., St. Augustine, driving under the influence.
Donovan McCall, 54, 4982 Dickens Lane, Marianna, hold for Polk County.
Billy Larson, 48, 117 Memory Lane, Lexington, S.C., driving under the influence.
Michael Honeycutt, 47, 2301 Old Bainbridge Road, Tallahassee, violation of state probation, violation of conditional release.
Deandre Bryant, 29, 5845 Will Drive, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
Damitri Young, 28, 709 South Range St., Dothan, AL, retail theft.
Donald Banta Jr., 43, 3345 Caverns Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Royce Alday, 28, 6355 U.S. Highway 90, Grand Ridge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
JAIL POPULATION: 214