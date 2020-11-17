Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 14-17:
Angie Moore, 48, 1116 Sanders Ave., Graceville, trespassing after warning.
Isaiah Broxton, 27, 5263 Cliff St., Graceville, unauthorized possession of another’s driver’s license.
Kenneth Moore, 20, 72 Redwing Road, Ashford, AL, burglary of a structure, dealing in stolen property, petit theft.
Larry Sconieres, 55, 2934 Sylvia Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation-possession of methamphetamine.
Richard Outlaw, 41, 1029 St. Rose Road, Grand Ridge, sale of methamphetamine-two counts, trafficking in methamphetamine, operating a drug house. Possession of paraphernalia.
Timothy Parramore, 27, 2698 Jefferson St., Marianna, resisting arrest without violence, disorderly conduct.
Sabrina Allen, 37, 1029 St. Rose Road, Grand Ridge, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, operating a drug house, principal to the sale of methamphetamine.
Javante Speights, 27, 2440 Highway 71, Marianna, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Kenneth Tollar, 55, 8003 McKeown Mill Road, Sneads, battery.
Robert Kimbrel, 45, 2121 Inwood Road, Grand Ridge, revoked bond-domestic violence, revoked bond-resisting without violence.
Trevor Garrett, 20, 3070 Calhoun Road, Marianna, murder.
Bryan Harris, 34, 2695 6th Ave., Alford, violation of state probation-possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Timothy Lee-Kayser, 37, transient, possession of methamphetamine.
Amilcar Sanchez, 18, 4745 Watson St., Marianna, operating a motor vehicle without license.
Encarnacion Burch, 41, 6047 Mellow Trail, Marianna, theft of copper/other nonferrous metals-eight counts.
Steven Santos, 34, 7421 Blythwood Lane, Charlotte, NC, failure to appear (petit theft, resisting without violence).
JAIL POPULATION: 202
