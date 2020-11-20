Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 18-20:
Martina Tate, 34, 2966 Little Zion Road, Sneads, failure to appear (resisting without violence, trespass after warning).
Derrick Miller, 30, 4449 Holly Hill Road, Marianna, hold for Washington County.
Devin Hawkins, 27, 2466 Highway 20, Fountain, hold for Washington County.
Chance Spencer, 21, 1531 St. Mary’s Road, Caryville, violation of state probation.
Trevor Phillmon, 30, 1887 Bethlehem Road, Marianna, aggravated assault, domestic battery by strangulation, battery (domestic violence), tampering with victim/witness, petit theft.
Roy Pepples Jr., 34, 4481 Jackson Road, Cottondale, driving under the influence.
Donnie Batten, 58, 316 Cotton Patch Road, Hazelhurst, GA, expired driver’s license (more than six months).
Michael Chesson, 34, 1791 Dogwood Place, Alford, hold for Bay County.
Eddie Earnest, 51, 1414 Otter Pond Road, Westville, theft of copper-nine counts, hold for Holmes County.
Lloyd Carter, 37, 1120 Saint Rose Road, Grand Ridge, violation of injunction.
Christopher Jackson, 37, 353 Glendale Ave., Valparaiso, order of contempt-child support.
JAIL POPULATION: 120
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.