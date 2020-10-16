Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 14-16:
Arlon Burke, 54, 8391 SE Marysville School Road, Blountstown, violation of state probation.
Cassandra Kent, 39, 5378 Sink Creek Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Maurice Wilson, 31, 6275 Hartsfield Road, Marianna, assault.
Karen Stripling, 62, 4659 Oaks Drive, Marianna, battery.
Chadwick Brannon, 30, 1993 Cutchins Road, Cottondale, violation of injunction of protection (domestic violence).
Lamaris Jones, 29, 4382 Kent Drive, Marianna, failure to appear (operating vehicle without a license).
Shayla Barber, 22, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Apt. C8, Marianna, operating vehicle without a license.
Jonathan Moody, 31, 1925 Pinewood Drive NE, Palm Bay, violation of state probation-two counts.
Jamie Parker, 39, 2640 Merritt’s Mill Pond, Marianna, failure to appear.
Florinda Domingo Perez, 27, 5166 Highway 90 (Lot N), Marianna, no driver’s license, no vehicle registration.
Ty’Cedrick Barnes, 19, 4400 Dillworth Court, Montgomery, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Markus Merriell, 34, 958 11th Ave., Graceville, battery, strong-armed robbery, burglary with assault or battery.
Cal Cowart, 46, 117 Thomas St., Bainbridge, GA, failure to appear.
JAIL POPULATION: 195
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.