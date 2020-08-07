You have permission to edit this article.
Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 5-7:

Sue Wilkes, 50, P.O. Box 157, Cottondale, violation of state probation.

Christopher Saulsberry, 39, 254 Eddins Road (Lot 1A), Dothan, AL, violation of state probation.

James Neskey, 44, 19817 Timbercrest Road, Fountain, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving.

David Hartsfield, 33, 1584 Gulf Power Road, Sneads, failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine).

Stephen Jones, 40, 5042 Island Club Drive, Fort Lauderdale, driving under the influence with property damage.

JAIL POPULATION: 202

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
