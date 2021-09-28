Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 25-28:
Bonnie Riano, 39, 2393 River Road, Sneads, violation of court order.
Marvin Baker, 36, 1123 Pine Bluff Drive, Chipley, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lucas Morris, 40, 1342 Fairview Road, Marianna, grand theft auto.
Elijah Rodriguez, 26, 2956 Noland St., Marianna, home invasion robbery with a firearm.
Christopher Laferte, 33, 6052 Kenya Trail, Marianna, grand theft auto, dealing in stolen property.
Maureen Kelly, 59, 6064 Raymar Lane, Marianna, driving under the influence.
Jennifer Solomon, 43, 1807 McCoy Lane, Marianna, grand theft auto, hold for Calhoun County.
Corin Peterson, 25, 1974 River Road, Sneads, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, cultivation of marijuana.
Harry Bellamy, 59, 4222 Woodberry Road, Marianna, driving under the influence with damage to person/property.
Richard Lemke, 51, 3645 U.S. 231, Cottondale, battery (domestic violence).
Roy Culver, 31, 172 County Road 427, Abbeville, AL, non-payment of child support.
Jeremy Booth, 36, 4972 Camellia Drive, Marianna, driving under the influence.
Anthony Sawyer, 33, 5246 Rocky Creek Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Arthur Smith, 43, 2363 Topaz Road, Cottondale, failure to appear (possession of controlled substance).
Asha Bullock, 22, 7502 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, child neglect.
Cody Hatcher, 24, 5515 Klondike Road, Bascom, violation of conditional release.
Wendy Hagan, 34, 2109 Miller Lane, Chipley, hold for Washington County.
Johnathon Coulliette, 35, 1882 Tobe Lane, Marianna, aggravated battery with deadly weapon.
Stepheny Roberts, 51, 1509 Waddell Road, Gordon, AL, introduction/possession of contraband (written communications), unlawful use of a two-way communication device, interference with prisoners.
Donald Evans, 63, 3977 Sylvania Plantation Road, Greenwood, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (domestic violence).