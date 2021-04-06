Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 3-6:

Candace Tharp, 43, 1876 Tobe Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Clinton Hall, 19, 2664 Fanny St., Cottondale, assault (domestic violence), criminal mischief, possession of marijuana - less than 20 grams.

Jazie Hearns, 73, 4205 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, driving with expired license more than six months.

Elian Reyes, 19, 2926 Browder St., Gulf Breeze, hold for Bay County, fleeing/eluding law enforcement officer, reckless driving, resisting without violence.

Laron Holland, 2186 Fairview Road, Marianna, failure to appear, fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence.

George Tyler, 27, 8405 Sandridge Court, Tallahassee, violation of state probation.

Deonte Bellamy, 23, 852 Pelham Ave., Graceville, violation of county probation.