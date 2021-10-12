Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 9-12:
Samuel Hodges, 44, 2486 Fairview Road, Marianna, battery-domestic violence, false imprisonment - domestic violence.
Candi Waters, 32, 2807 Caledonia St., Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly, tag attached not assigned, no vehicle registration.
Logan Gore, 26, 609 Highway 466, Lady Lake, grand theft motor vehicle.
Michael McNamara, 25, 688 Brown St., Chipley, dealing in stolen property, hold for DOC.
Dana Pettit, 47, 4977 NW Surfside Drive, Altha, non-payment of child support, hold for Calhoun County.
Julian Sanders, 31, 210 Hubbard St., Bonifay, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Deandre Armstrong, 36, 2901 Orange St., Marianna, battery by strangulation - domestic violence.
Markus Merriell, 35, 958 11th Ave., Graceville, resisting officer with violence.
Joe Carnley, 34, 4355 Kelson Ave., Marianna, trespass occupied structure or conveyance.
Helen Jones, 39, 2765 Wheelock Way, Marianna, aggravated assault.
Olen Hunter, 40, 8019 Church St., Sneads, failure to appear (GTA, driving while license suspended or revoked, no motorcycle endorsement), possession of drug paraphernalia, tag attached not assigned, possession of a controlled substance.
Jasmine Carlisle, 28, 731 Pecan St., Chipley, failure to appear (criminal mischief).
Joseph Jackson, 49, 3420 Highway 162, Marianna, battery - domestic violence, battery.
Trent Denny, 63, 4293 Liddon St., Marianna, operating a motor vehicle without license.
Tori Owens, 21, 1963 Bar Annie Lane, Sneads, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Charles Clemmons, 50, 2705 Glastel St., Cottondale, battery, battery by strangulation.
Cletus Smith, 32, 4092 Edgewood Drive, Marianna, grand theft valued more than $750.
Brandon Hargrove, 20, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, battery (domestic violence), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with victim.