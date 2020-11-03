 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 31-Nov. 3:

Jessie Thompson, 24, 2929 Spring St. (Apt. L), Marianna, battery (domestic).

Isaiah Dudley, 57, 1215 Sinai Road, Sneads, aggravated battery (battery with pregnant victim).

Britteny Simpson, 20, 5050 Sanctuary Way, West Palm Beach, driving while license suspended or revoked.

James Starling, 23, 929 Festus Lane, Alford, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, obstruction without violence.

Robert Luis Jr., 47, 6311 Blue Springs Road, Greenwood, no motorcycle endorsement, no vehicle registration.

Kelly Sims, 40, 2078 Holly Road, Cottondale, failure to appear (battery).

Lamarious Powell, 20, 4417 Orchard Point Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Trey Rivera, 24, 2055 McLeod St., Cypress, sentenced.

Felicia Galarza, 29, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, sentenced.

Cassandra Riley, 31, 125 N Star Ave., Panama City, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Glenn Williams, 40, 5980 Fort Road, Greenwood, simple battery, possession of a controlled substance.

JAIL POPULATION: 201

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
