Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 10-13:
Elvira Melendez, 42, 4613 Ashwood Drive, Mesquite, Texas, hold for Washington County.
Morris White, 28, 5965 Florida Pond Road, Malone, violation of state probation.
Jaquez Harris, 18, 11291 Harts Road, Jacksonville, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Justin Lester, 33, 5165 Oakland Drive, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
John Groomes, 26, 1116 N Sanders Ave., Graceville, battery (domestic violence).
Jasmine Carlisle, 28, 1116 N Sanders Ave., Graceville, battery (domestic violence).
John Drew, 54, 4478 Colonel St., Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jason Trim, 43, 6471 S State Highway 109, Slocomb, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle.
Larry Jackson Jr., 26, 307 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, felony battery, battery domestic violence, resisting officer without violence, violation of state probation.
Tori Owens, 21, 1963 Bar Lane, Sneads, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Mary Ashley, 40, 816 Faith Ave. (Lot 3), Graceville, hold for Levy County.
Shon Massey, 47, 6122 Bolivia Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Gary Powell Jr., 39, 6791 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction without violence.
Dearyall Green, 23, 2175 Mohawk Trail, Sneads, failure to appear.
Rodney Hewett, 55, 8003 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, attempt to commit aggravated assault with a firearm (two counts).
JAIL POPULATION: 249