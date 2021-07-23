Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting reporting period, July 21-23:

Jerrell Potter, 34, 701 Florence St., Dothan, AL, domestic battery by strangulation-bond revoked, corruption by threat against public official-bond revoked.

Jayme Shumaker, 24, 2433 Fourth Ave., Alford, dealing in stolen property.

Stephen Moore, 36, 1000 Moss St., Dothan, AL, failure to appear, grand theft over $100,000, no motor vehicle registration, driving with license from other state when Florida license suspended.

Patty Duncan, 43, 8055 Joseph St., violation of conditional release.

Valdemar Camacho, 19, 6357 Polar Fox Court, Riverdale, GA, no valid driver’s license, possession of liquor by person under 21.

Jonathan Webb, 35, 2907 East 5th St., Panama City, driving while license permanently revoked, accident involving death or personal injury.

Heather Williamson, 26, 3437 Skyline Drive, Greenwood, violation of state probation.