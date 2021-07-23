Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting reporting period, July 21-23:
Jerrell Potter, 34, 701 Florence St., Dothan, AL, domestic battery by strangulation-bond revoked, corruption by threat against public official-bond revoked.
Jayme Shumaker, 24, 2433 Fourth Ave., Alford, dealing in stolen property.
Stephen Moore, 36, 1000 Moss St., Dothan, AL, failure to appear, grand theft over $100,000, no motor vehicle registration, driving with license from other state when Florida license suspended.
Patty Duncan, 43, 8055 Joseph St., violation of conditional release.
Valdemar Camacho, 19, 6357 Polar Fox Court, Riverdale, GA, no valid driver’s license, possession of liquor by person under 21.
Jonathan Webb, 35, 2907 East 5th St., Panama City, driving while license permanently revoked, accident involving death or personal injury.
Heather Williamson, 26, 3437 Skyline Drive, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Kimberly Camardella, 53, 1264 Knotty Pine Lane, Marianna, retail theft.
Winston Goodson, 43, 2045 3rd Ave., Sneads, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Gulf County.
Sir Milous Lewis, 19, 5009 McKeown Mill Road, Sneads, violation of community control.
Leevander Griffin, 25, 2884 Rockwell St., Marianna, hold for Alachua County.
Gregory Cannady, 37, 1113 Ocheessee Landing Road, Grand Ridge, fugitive from justice (Houston County, Alabama).
Quantavious White, 26, 2141 Sage Brush Ave., Grand Ridge, battery by strangulation, tampering with witness, petit theft, violation of injunction.
Christopher Dickens, 42, 5315 U.S. Hwy 90 (Unit A), Marianna, trespass after warning.
Larkeith Bostick, 40, 794 Liberty Road, Quincy, criminal mischief, trespassing, petit theft.
Kevin Moseley, 49, 1057 6th Ave., Graceville, violation of state probation.
Kevin Williams, 27, 4417 Orchard Point, Marianna, leaving the scene of an accident, operating motor vehicle without license, non-payment of child support (2 counts).
Johnny Hatcher, 50, 2502 Highway 20, Decatur, AL, hold for Bay County.
Sumrieng Bek, 51, 2824 McPherson St., Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly, leaving the scene of an accident, giving false name to law enforcement officer.
Wesley Curry, 20, 1954 Brock Road, Cottondale, resisting arrest without violence, violation of court order, hold for Holmes County.
JAIL POPULATION: 263