Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 7-10:
James Love, 50, 725 Brown St., (Lot G), Chipley, violation of state probation.
Jance Jarvis, 18, 7890 Sherry St., Sneads, battery on person 65 years of age or older, obstructing justice.
Anthony Watford, 49, Chipley (numeric address not complete), non-child support.
Dionysius Hubbard, 22, 2728 Oak Hammock Drive, Panama City, failure to pay fine.
Denzell Singleton, 30, 21412 NW 75th St., Altha, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual.
Lonnie Haggins, 51, 2831 Washington St., Marianna, misuse of 911.
Joshua Reagan, 33, 2484 Sile Lane, Marianna, petit theft with two prior convictions, resisting officer without violence.
Jasmine Davis, 33, 2995 Staley St., Marianna, failure to appear (battery-domestic violence, resisting without violence).
Jamie Parker, 40, address not provided, failure to appear (criminal mischief).
William Goodson, address not provided, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams.
Thomas Racaniello, 39, 4653 Evans Lane, Malone, robbery by force, battery by strangulation.
Kevin Palham, 41, 5374 Webb St., Graceville, fugitive from justice, Geneva County, AL.
Shacarrio Poitier, 28, 1375 Dogwood Drive, Tallahassee, fugitive from justice (Decatur County, GA).
Roger Cones, 65, 720 Collins Road, Dothan, AL, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).
John McNealy, 52, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, failure to appear (battery).
Jaden Huff, 22, 12862 NW Pearidge Road, Bristol, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams.
JAIL POPULATION: 210
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.