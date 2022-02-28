Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 26-28:
Lucas Morris, 41, 1342 Fairview Road, Marianna, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked—knowingly.
Reginald McNealy, 37, 3457 Flat Road, Greenwood, sexual battery with great force.
Pattie Sewell, 60, 2241 Highway 173, Bonifay, violation of state probation.
Tammy Bevins, 50, 3400 Riley Drive, Marianna, retail theft.
Demetrius Green, 42, 4969 Hamm Pond Road, Sneads, hold for Gadsden County.
Eladio Diez, 50, 4595 NW 9 St., Miami, possession of firearm by convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Ralph Fox Jr., 34, 4767 Highway 273, Campbellton, petit theft.
Kevin Myrick, 29, 4759 Meadowview Road, Marianna, criminal mischief.
Corliss Robinson, 32, 2840 Stuart Ave., Marianna, failure to appear (operating a motor vehicle without license).
Charles Zweydoff, 31, 2810 Fortner St. (Apt. G43), Dothan, AL, carrying a concealed weapon without license, improper exhibition of firearm.
Michael Beauchamp, 31, 8024 Dennis St., Sneads, driving under the influence—alcohol.
Willie Lawson, 43, 223 East Primrose Ave., Defuniak Springs, disorderly conduct.
Simone Howard, 30, 6520 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, introduction of contraband, possession of a controlled substance
Hansford Griffis, 50, 2456A Hollister Road, Marianna, battery—domestic.
Rolanda Ratliff, 48, 4052 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, battery—domestic.
JAIL POPULATION: 242