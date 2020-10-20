 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police roundup
0 comments

Police roundup

  • 0

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Oct. 17-20:

Calvin Peterson, 25, 4164 Hickory Lane, Marianna, no valid driver license, neglect of child, possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of injunction, aggravated assault, kidnapping, battery – domestic, grand theft.

Terrica Pittman, 29, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, simple battery, resisting officer without violence.

Benjamin Hamilton, 30, 3053 Sandridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual).

Dentavius Smith, 27, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, no driver license.

Travis Gadd, 35, 4852 Greenleaf Road, Sarasota, fugitive from justice.

Joshua Jones, 36, 6934 Burch St., Grand Ridge, driving under the influence.

JAIL POPULATION: 196

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the available reporting period, Oct. 10-13:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 14-16:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 7-9:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert