Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Oct. 17-20:
Calvin Peterson, 25, 4164 Hickory Lane, Marianna, no valid driver license, neglect of child, possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of injunction, aggravated assault, kidnapping, battery – domestic, grand theft.
Terrica Pittman, 29, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, simple battery, resisting officer without violence.
Benjamin Hamilton, 30, 3053 Sandridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual).
Dentavius Smith, 27, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, no driver license.
Travis Gadd, 35, 4852 Greenleaf Road, Sarasota, fugitive from justice.
Joshua Jones, 36, 6934 Burch St., Grand Ridge, driving under the influence.
JAIL POPULATION: 196
