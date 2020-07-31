Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 29-31:
Dylan Williams, 22, 6143 Highway 90, Marianna, aggravated battery.
David Wilson, 51, 6471 State Highway 109, Slocomb, AL, hold for Holmes County.
Ricky Hall, 60, 143 Cherry St., Chancellor, AL, violation of state probation.
Gregory Jones, 47, 6355 Highway 90, Grand Ridge, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
James Branning, 44, 22937 Tatum Road, Althal, robbery.
Raphiel Perez, 26, 2624 Front St., Cottondale, hold for Osceola County.
Jason Canen, 30, 1025 Washington Boulevard, Chipley, violation of state probation.
Bradley Hall, 20, 16355 NW Flatwoods Road, Altha, violation of state probation.
Thomas Bryant III, 20, 8563 Moore Woods Road, Tallahassee, hold for Leon Co.
Liresa Walden, 32, 277 Davis Lane, Bainbridge, GA, neglect (medical).
Temaka Brunson, 35, 4085 Edgewood Drive, Marianna, battery (domestic).
JAIL POPULATION: 212
