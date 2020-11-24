Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 21-24:
Jesse Kaufman, 32, 987 Canyon View Drive, Hyrum, Utah, violation of state probation.
Jaquon Weston, 23, 3049 Noland St., Marianna, violation of state probation.
Milton Higgins, 27, 563 Anderson St., Chipley, carrying a concealed firearm, driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly.
Malcom Godwin, 32, 6143 Highway 90 East, Marianna, driving under the influence, fleeing and attempting to elude, leaving the scene of an accident.
Howard MacTaggart, 58, 900 Heather Lane, Lovette, PA, indecent exposure, disturbing the peace.
William Edenfield, 41, 3012 Sand Ridge Church Road, Sneads, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Summer McGuire, 26, 2556 County Road 702, Enterprise, AL, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 200
