Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 22-25:
Dustin Mabry, 30, 2100 Kitchens Road, Cottondale, felony criminal mischief, battery (domestic), assault (domestic).
Kevin Tew, 32, 5021 Pinewood Court, Marianna, sexual battery.
Shennice Strubing, 29, 4435 Holly Hill Drive, Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Destiny Nixon, 29, 2525 Roberts Ave., Tallahassee, uttering forged check-felony, unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Kavarsia Williams, 38, 3286 Valley Oaks Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Chason Marks, 38, 3078 Caverns Road, Marianna, hold for Leon County.
Raymond Hicks, 65, 1677 Faith Ave., Graceville, failure to register as sex offender.
Benny Simons, 50, 4839 Rooks Drive, Marianna, hold for Bay County.
Terrance Sorey, 42, 1936 Ace Lane, Marianna, non child support.
Edward Granberry, 24, 3712 Highway 273, Graceville, battery.