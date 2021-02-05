Police roundup

The following people were booked in to the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 3-5:
Jonathan Mullins, 25, 3002 Kelly Drive, Cottondale, burglary of an occupied dwelling (unarmed), assault-two counts, criminal mischief-two counts.
Justin Nix, 41, 923Edison Ave., Alford, violation of state probation.
Sue Wilkes, 51, 1765 Arizona St., Alford, violation of state probation.
Monica Powell, 25, 4205 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Kody Biller, 29, 3188 Dianna Lane, Marianna, failure to leave property upon order by owner.
Christina Wright, 40, 409 City Square Road, Alford, felony battery.
Eric Gammons, 37, 2755 Seminole Road, Marianna, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, trafficking in cocaine.
Destiny Kimbro, 21, 1186 Airport Raod, Slocomb, AL, failure to appear (no motor vehicle registration).
David Forbes, 39, 6876 Shady Oak Lane, Grand Ridge, violation of conditional release, violation of state probation.
Clinton Hall, 19, 2686 Front St., Cottondale, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Marvin Howerin, 71, 321 Signal Drive, Rossville, GA, violation of state probation.
Travis Locke, 33, 2986 Gorrie Ave., Sneads, failure to register motor vehicle, operating motorcycle without license, fleeing/attempting to elude with lights siren active, reckless driving, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, resisting arrest without violence, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm b a convicted felon, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Jennifer Smith, 39, 6040 Oscar Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation, felony battery, assault, fraudulent use of credit card.
David Golde, 54, 2609 Milton St., Cottondale, battery (domestic), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Cory Saunders, 26, 81 Florence St., Georgetown, GA, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Melissa Hammack, 38, 4709 Clifton Place, Vernon, violation of state probation.
Leroy Cooper, 31, 4178 Applewhite St., Greenwood, aggravated assault, burglary of a dwelling, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams.
Christopher Blanchard, 36, 3034 Jefferson St., Marianna, failure to report change in employment status-sex offender, failure to report change in vehicle ownership-sex offender.
Curtis Arnold, 19, 214 Pearl St., Chattahoochee, hold for Gadsden County, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 219