Police roundup
Police roundup

  • Updated
The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Sept. 26-29:

Timothy Bruner, 43, 6290 Wolf Pond Road, Bascom, battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

Timothy McCormick, 38, 860 St. Rose Road, Grand Ridge, child abuse without great harm.

Armard Lovett, 42, 2656 Old Airbase Road, Marianna, possession of cocaine.

Sadiqua Broomfield, 27, 623 SW Paramore Ave., Madison, driving while license suspended, hold for Orange County.

Michael Mekara, 33, Bonifay, possession of burglary tools with intent to use, burglary of an unoccupied structure, trespassing, fugitive from justice (Alabama).

Lakeesha Godwin, 30, 4176 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, fleeing/attempting to elude, driving while license suspended.

Michael Pelczynski, 54, 305 W Camellia Ave., Geneva, AL, failure to appear.

Alexis Deering, 23, 2709 Broad St., Cottondale, driving under the influence, possession of Buprenorphine-Naloxone.

James Starling, 23, 929 Festus Lane, Alford, battery.

Emerald Armstrong, 26, 929 Festus Lane, Alford, battery.

JAIL POPULATION: 210

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
