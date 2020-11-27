 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

  Updated
The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 25-27:

Christopher Chancey, 46, 4391 Pearl St., Marianna, resisting with violence, felony battery.

James Black, 36, 3379A Riley Drive, Marianna, battery-domestic, criminal mischief, petit theft.

Angela Grantham, 47, 2718 Caledonia St., Marianna, failure to appear.

Devon Sherrod, 26, 720 Brown St. (Lot F), Chipley, violation of state probation.

Nickey Warren, 43, 640 Andrews Lane, Cairo, GA, failure to appear (fleeing and attempting to elude).

Michael Hamilton, 34, 650 Highway 73, Marianna, fugitive from justice (Houston County, AL).

Shernease Robinson, 49, 1557 Devoe St., Tallahassee, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Pierre Metcalf, 34, 4817 Glendale Circle, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Joshua Adkins, 33, 7927 Beauchamp Road, Sneads, possession of controlled substance.

JAIL POPULATION: 201

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
